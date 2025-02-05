Left Menu

Nepal Enforces Stricter Regulations for Mt Everest Climbers

Nepal has mandated one mountain guide for every two climbers on peaks over 8,000 meters, like Mt Everest. The regulation aims to improve safety. Additionally, climbing royalties have increased, affecting Everest expeditions. The change, effective this spring, aims to bolster safety and tourism without deterring climbers.

The Nepal government has officially ended solo expeditions on Mt Everest and other significant peaks by instituting a requirement for a mountain guide per two climbers, according to updated mountaineering rules.

The sixth amendment to the Mountaineering Regulation was enforced following its publication in the Nepal Gazette, marking Tuesday as its effective date.

Under the new rules, peaks above 8,000 meters, including Mt Everest, demand high-altitude support staff for every pair of climbers. This amendment comes in efforts to enhance climbers' safety, as noted by Arati Neupane, Director of the Department of Tourism. The amendment, although long-awaited, strives to foster a positive impact on mountain tourism; however, tourism experts like Mingma G Sherpa caution against increasing royalties, which recently rose from USD 11,000 to USD 15,000 per climber during spring.

