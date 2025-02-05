Odisha CM Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks on Tribal Women

Odisha's opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has called for an apology from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi following controversial remarks regarding the skin color of tribal women. The statement, reportedly made during a recent Mayurbhanj Utsav, has stirred significant public outcry.

A video clip showing Majhi, who is a tribal himself, allegedly expressing a preference for fair-skinned women has gone viral. "I always wanted to marry a fair girl. But tribal girls are not fair. So in search of a fair girl, I got linked to Mayurbhanj district," Majhi purportedly said. PTI has not independently verified the video's authenticity.

The remarks have been condemned by BJD leaders, including Sarojini Hembram, who stated that Majhi's comments reflect a discriminatory mindset. Concerns about increasing incidents of violence against tribal women and neglect of the tribal community's development under the current BJP government were also raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)