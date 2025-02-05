Odisha CM Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks on Tribal Women
Odisha's opposition BJD demands an apology from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his comments about the skin color of tribal women, sparking outrage and accusations of discrimination. The controversy arises after a video surfaces showing Majhi expressing a preference for fair-skinned women at Mayurbhanj Utsav.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's opposition party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has called for an apology from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi following controversial remarks regarding the skin color of tribal women. The statement, reportedly made during a recent Mayurbhanj Utsav, has stirred significant public outcry.
A video clip showing Majhi, who is a tribal himself, allegedly expressing a preference for fair-skinned women has gone viral. "I always wanted to marry a fair girl. But tribal girls are not fair. So in search of a fair girl, I got linked to Mayurbhanj district," Majhi purportedly said. PTI has not independently verified the video's authenticity.
The remarks have been condemned by BJD leaders, including Sarojini Hembram, who stated that Majhi's comments reflect a discriminatory mindset. Concerns about increasing incidents of violence against tribal women and neglect of the tribal community's development under the current BJP government were also raised.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Majhi
- tribal women
- controversy
- skin color
- BJD
- video viral
- Mayurbhanj Utsav
- apology demand
- BJP
ALSO READ
BJD Appoints Pratap Keshari Deb as Returning Officer Amidst Rising Inflation Concerns
BJD Restructures Ahead of Key Elections
Naveen Patnaik Urges BJD MPs to Champion Odisha in Parliament
BJD Dissolves State Frontal Organizations Ahead of Elections
Odisha's Fiscal Triumph: BJD Highlights Debunked Propaganda