Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Ascends as the New Aga Khan

Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the new Aga Khan, succeeding his father as the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims. He becomes the Aga Khan V, continuing a 1,300-year dynasty. The Aga Khan Development Network focuses on philanthropy, including healthcare and education, while maintaining cultural bridges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 06-02-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 02:37 IST
On Wednesday, Rahim Al-Hussaini was named the new Aga Khan, taking the place of his late father as the spiritual leader for the global Ismaili Muslim community. The 53-year-old will serve as the 50th hereditary imam, becoming the Aga Khan V, a designation made in his father's will.

Considered to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, the Aga Khan is regarded by his followers as a head of state. The Aga Khan Development Network, which is the main philanthropic arm of the religious community, made the announcement following the former Aga Khan's passing in Portugal.

Educated at Brown University, Prince Rahim has served on various boards within the Network, focusing on issues like healthcare, housing, education, and environmental protection. These efforts span over 30 countries, backed by an annual budget of around USD 1 billion, aimed at uplifting communities while bridging gaps between Islamic and Western cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

