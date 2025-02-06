Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Ascends as the New Aga Khan
Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the new Aga Khan, succeeding his father as the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims. He becomes the Aga Khan V, continuing a 1,300-year dynasty. The Aga Khan Development Network focuses on philanthropy, including healthcare and education, while maintaining cultural bridges.
- Country:
- Portugal
On Wednesday, Rahim Al-Hussaini was named the new Aga Khan, taking the place of his late father as the spiritual leader for the global Ismaili Muslim community. The 53-year-old will serve as the 50th hereditary imam, becoming the Aga Khan V, a designation made in his father's will.
Considered to be a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, the Aga Khan is regarded by his followers as a head of state. The Aga Khan Development Network, which is the main philanthropic arm of the religious community, made the announcement following the former Aga Khan's passing in Portugal.
Educated at Brown University, Prince Rahim has served on various boards within the Network, focusing on issues like healthcare, housing, education, and environmental protection. These efforts span over 30 countries, backed by an annual budget of around USD 1 billion, aimed at uplifting communities while bridging gaps between Islamic and Western cultures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP's middle class manifesto demands ending GST on essential items and higher education subsidy: Arvind Kejriwal.
AAP releases manifesto for middle class, raises 7 demands from Centre including those related to education, health, tax rebate, pension.
Educational Woes in PoGB: A Call for Reform
Amit Shah Unveils Development Projects in Gujarat
Rajnath Singh Champions Educational Revolution with 100 New Sainik Schools