Legacy of a Spiritual Leader: Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV

The passing of Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV marks the end of a nearly seven-decade leadership as the spiritual guide of the global Ismaili Muslim community. He passed away in Lisbon and will be buried in Egypt, according to an announcement from the Ismaili Imamat.

Aga Khan IV was not only known for his spiritual guidance but also for his development efforts worldwide through the Aga Khan Development Network. His influence and resources led to significant contributions in building infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, and providing electricity to underserved regions in Africa and Asia.

With a backdrop of thoroughbred racing accomplishments, Prince Karim was also a descendant of the Prophet Mohammad, revered by Ismailis as their link to the divine. His son, Prince Rahim, inherits his mantle as the new Imam. The global Ismaili community gathers to honor his legacy.

