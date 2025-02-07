Record-Breaking Turnout at Maha Kumbh 2023: A Spiritual Gathering of Millions

The ongoing Maha Kumbh festival at the Sangam has seen unprecedented attendance, surpassing the 40 crore-mark, according to the Uttar Pradesh government. On a single day, nearly 48 lakh devotees took a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Despite the completion of the three significant Amrit Snan festivals—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami—pilgrims continue to pour in from across India and the globe. A record eight crore pilgrims participated in the Mauni Amavasya dip.

Political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile figures like actors, athletes, and the President herself are joining the spiritual event, showcasing its widespread influence and cultural importance.

