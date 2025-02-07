Left Menu

Celebration of Rohit Bal: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Unveiled

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 unveiled a spectacular tribute to iconic fashion designer Rohit Bal in Gurugram. Co-hosted by the Fashion Design Council of India, the event featured exquisite fashion showcases, Kashmiri culinary themes, and live performances, celebrating Bal's enduring influence and visionary contributions to Indian couture.

Updated: 07-02-2025 17:25 IST

Rohit Bal

In Gurugram, Haryana, the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 launched with an extraordinary tribute to Rohit Bal, an unparalleled icon of Indian fashion. The collaboration with Bal brought forth spectacular showcases of his artistry, leading to a remarkable celebration of his contribution to Indian couture.

The Fashion Design Council of India collaborated with the event, spotlighting Bal's unique style, Kashmiri heritage, and influential persona. The event was infused with motifs inspired by Bal, Kashmiri culinary delights curated by Chef Suvir Saran, and music by Vibha Saraf and Deveshi Sahgal, creating an atmosphere reflective of Bal's legacy.

Prominent figures from fashion and Bollywood, including Sonam Kapoor, walked the ramp, enhancing the grandeur of the evening. Pernod Ricard India CMO, Kartik Mohindra, highlighted the event's role in showcasing the evolution of fashion. The tour will proceed to Chandigarh, featuring designer Kanika Goyal's collection and performances by Jacqueline Fernandez and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

