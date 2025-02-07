Royal Recognition: Duke and Duchess Celebrate Gurkha Legacy and Welfare

In a significant ceremonious event, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, graced a parade featuring 274 Nepali youth who recently joined the British Army. This event unfolded at the British Camp in Pokhara, Nepal, underscoring the profound ties between the UK and Nepal.

The royal couple extended their engagements to meeting families of the newly-recruited Gurkha soldiers, attending the revered annual Gurkha attestation parade. In his address, Prince Edward celebrated the recruits, emphasizing their prideful selection from over 13,000 candidates. British dignitaries, including Ambassador Rob Fenn and Major General Strickland DSO MBE, also honored the occasion.

The couple's visit also encompassed evaluating the commendable work of the Gurkha Welfare Trust, highlighting its vital role in veterans' welfare by providing financial, medical, and educational aid since 1969. This engagement resonated as a tribute to the enduring legacy of Gurkhas and the fortified UK-Nepal relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)