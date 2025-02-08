Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

Anurag Thakur, a former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, along with his wife, participated in a spiritual ritual at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. They performed a holy dip in the Sangam and offered prayers for collective prosperity and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:14 IST
Anurag Thakur Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Anurag Thakur, former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, took part in a sacred ritual in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Accompanied by his wife, Thakur participated in the holy Kumbh Mela.

Thakur shared his experience on social media platform X, highlighting the significance of the event. During the auspicious Maha Kumbh, he took a holy dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

In his message, Thakur emphasized prayers for universal welfare, hoping for the blessings of the rivers to bring happiness, prosperity, and fortune to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

