Anurag Thakur Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

On Saturday, Anurag Thakur, former Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, took part in a sacred ritual in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Accompanied by his wife, Thakur participated in the holy Kumbh Mela.

Thakur shared his experience on social media platform X, highlighting the significance of the event. During the auspicious Maha Kumbh, he took a holy dip at the Sangam—the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

In his message, Thakur emphasized prayers for universal welfare, hoping for the blessings of the rivers to bring happiness, prosperity, and fortune to all.

(With inputs from agencies.)