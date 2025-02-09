Sam Nujoma: Namibia's Founding Father Passes Away at 95

Sam Nujoma, the revered liberation leader and first president of Namibia, has died at 95. Known as the "father of the nation," Nujoma's leadership was crucial in steering Namibia to independence from South Africa's apartheid regime in 1990. His death was announced by current President Nangolo Mbumba.

Nujoma, often celebrated as an iconic figure alongside other African leaders like Nelson Mandela, played a key role in uniting Namibia post-independence. He championed national reconciliation, a democratic constitution, and inclusive governance, efforts that earned him respect even among former political adversaries.

Despite his substantial achievements in nation-building, Nujoma was not without controversy. His strong anti-Western stance often attracted media attention, particularly his claims about AIDS and his harsh views on homosexuality, which he termed a "foreign and corrupt ideology."

