Harshvardhan Rane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Achieves Box Office Milestone

The re-release of the 2016 romance drama 'Sanam Teri Kasam', starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, crossed its initial box office collection in just two days. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film earned Rs 11.36 crore by Saturday after hitting theaters again on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:01 IST
Actor Harshvardhan Rane extended his gratitude to audiences after his film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' surpassed its original box office performance just two days following its re-release in cinemas.

Co-starring Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, the 2016 romance drama, originally a box office underperformer, was directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film, re-launched on a Friday, amassed Rs 11.36 crore by the next day.

Rane took to Instagram to share the impressive box office figures and to thank supporters for their overwhelming love. His fellow actors, John Abraham and Arjun Rampal, also congratulated him on social media for the success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

