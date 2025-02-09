Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Literary Triumph at Kolkata Book Fair

At the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched three new books. The standout was 'Lipiboddo Kichu Kaaj', detailing anecdotes from her political career. Banerjee is a prolific author with over 150 books to her name, attracting significant attention at the fair.

Updated: 09-02-2025 23:25 IST
Three new books by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were unveiled at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, concluding on Sunday. The event witnessed a warm reception to Banerjee's works, particularly 'Lipiboddo Kichu Kaaj', which traces her political career since the 1980s.

Sudipto Dey of Dey's Publishing, the publishers, reported that 'Lipibodho Kichu Kaaj' was the fair's bestseller. This book offers insights into Banerjee's life as Railway Minister and Chief Minister. Another favorite among readers was 'Banglar Nirbachon O Amra', a narrative on elections fought by the TMC.

In 'Salute 2', Banerjee commemorates 50 eminent personalities through Bengali and English poems. TMC MP Dola Sen confirmed that Banerjee, affectionately known as Didi, was the bestselling author at the event. The CM revealed her penchant for writing amid her busy schedules, with over 150 written works to her credit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

