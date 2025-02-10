Controversy Over Bilingual Signage at London's Whitechapel Station Gains Elon Musk's Support

The debate over bilingual signage at London's Whitechapel Station took a new turn as tech mogul Elon Musk backed British MP Rupert Lowe's call for the station name to appear in English only.

Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth, criticized the inclusion of Bengali in the signage on his social media platform, X, stressing that the station's name should feature exclusively in English. This stance triggered a mixed reaction online, with some users supporting his viewpoint while others endorsed the bilingual approach.

The Bengali signage was installed in 2022 to recognize the significant contributions of the Bangladeshi community to East London. The Whitechapel area is home to the largest Bangladeshi population in the UK, reflecting the multicultural fabric of the community.

