Paytm Partners with Agoda to Enhance Hotel Booking Services

Paytm, a dominant player in India's financial services, has partnered with Agoda to provide hotel booking services on its app. This collaboration allows users to access Agoda's vast accommodation options, strengthening Paytm Travel's service for diverse travel planning needs. This move enhances convenience and affordability for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:51 IST
In a strategic alliance, One97 Communications Limited, the parent company of Paytm, has partnered with Agoda, a brand under Booking Holdings, to integrate hotel booking services on the Paytm app. This move broadens Paytm Travel's offerings to include comprehensive travel solutions.

Paytm users can now access an extensive range of accommodations from Agoda, facilitating a seamless and cost-effective travel planning experience. This partnership strengthens Paytm's travel solutions portfolio, underscoring its commitment to providing convenience and efficiency for travelers.

Vikash Jalan, CEO of Paytm Travel, emphasized the partnership with Agoda as a significant expansion of their services. He highlighted that the collaboration focuses on enhancing affordability and convenience in travel planning, catering to both frequent travelers and businesses.

