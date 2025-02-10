Mamta Kulkarni Resigns Amid Controversy: A Spiritual Journey Challenged

Mamta Kulkarni, who left her Bollywood career for a spiritual path, has resigned from her role as 'mahamandaleshwar' of the Kinnar Akhara. Her decision comes amidst controversy and allegations of a monetary dispute, casting light on tensions within the religious community.

Confirming the resignation, Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri of the Kinnar Akhara expressed the ongoing discord regarding her elevated position. Kulkarni cited significant objections from within the sect and allegations of being asked for Rs 2 lakh to secure her post as key reasons for her departure.

Kulkarni, who dedicated 25 years to penance and was initiated under the guidance of Chaitanya Gagan Giri Maharaj, faced considerable opposition from notable figures such as Kinnar Kathavachak Himangi Sakhi and Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. She remarked that spiritual signs from her deity indicated it was time to depart from the controversies.

