Modi and Macron Unite for AI Action Summit in France
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to France for an AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron. They will discuss various bilateral issues, host a dinner with tech CEOs, visit war commemoratives, and explore the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:53 IST
- Country:
- France
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in France for a pivotal three-day visit, highlighted by the AI Action Summit. He is set to co-chair the summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.
Amidst the visit, Modi and Macron are scheduled to hold bilateral talks, both in restricted and delegation settings. Discussion points will range from technological advances to economic collaborations.
The trip also includes a somber visit to pay homage to Indian soldiers of World War I and the inauguration of a new Indian consulate. Modi will proceed to the US for the second part of his international tour.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army's Dynamic Display of Indigenously Crafted Defense Technology at Kartavya Path
Eco-Friendly Fuel: Indian Refineries Test Monaco's Cavitech Technology
Technology Meets Tradition at Maha Kumbh: High-Tech Kitchen Feeds Over 1 Lakh Devotees Daily
fischer Innovations Revolutionize Construction Industry with Cutting-edge Technology
From PayPal Mafia to AI Optimism: Reid Hoffman's Vision for Technology's Future