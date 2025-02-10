Left Menu

Modi and Macron Unite for AI Action Summit in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to France for an AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron. They will discuss various bilateral issues, host a dinner with tech CEOs, visit war commemoratives, and explore the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in France for a pivotal three-day visit, highlighted by the AI Action Summit. He is set to co-chair the summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

Amidst the visit, Modi and Macron are scheduled to hold bilateral talks, both in restricted and delegation settings. Discussion points will range from technological advances to economic collaborations.

The trip also includes a somber visit to pay homage to Indian soldiers of World War I and the inauguration of a new Indian consulate. Modi will proceed to the US for the second part of his international tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

