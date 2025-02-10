Left Menu

Shania Twain Remembers Her Iconic Super Bowl XXXVII Halftime Performance

Shania Twain reminisces about her exhilarating performance during the Super Bowl XXXVII halftime show in 2003. She described the overwhelming environment and logistical challenges of the live event. Twain was joined by No Doubt and Sting, capturing an unforgettable moment now cherished as more than just a personal achievement.

Shania Twain (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a nostalgic reflection, singer-songwriter Shania Twain vividly recounted her memorable Super Bowl XXXVII halftime performance in 2003. Twain described the experience as both thrilling and numbing due to the chaotic environment, as she navigated the overwhelming energy inside the stadium.

Twain detailed the logistical challenges during the live show, highlighting the rapid setup required for the stage. "The whole stage had to be put out there in a matter of minutes," she explained, emphasizing the critical rehearsals focused more on timing than music, given the constraints of live television.

Joined by No Doubt and Sting at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, Twain kicked off with her hit "Man! I Feel like a Woman!" followed by "Up!" No Doubt also performed their classic "Just a Girl." Although the show seemed to fly by for Twain, she cherishes it as an integral part of a larger spectacle beyond her solo performance.

Now, starring in a new Coffee Mate commercial, Twain continues to blend music with innovative projects. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, featuring SZA as a special guest.

As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to battle the Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

