Stabbed in the Spotlight: The Rushdie Attack Trial Unfolds

The trial concerning an alleged attempt on the life of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie has opened in New York, with the author expected to testify against Hadi Matar, the man accused of attacking him on stage last year. The incident left Rushdie seriously wounded, permanently blinding him in one eye.

Rushdie was scheduled to discuss writer safety at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater when Matar allegedly charged 30 feet across the stage and assaulted the novelist. Matar, who pleaded not guilty, is charged with attempted murder, with federal charges also looming due to alleged terrorist motivations.

Prosecutors described the attack as swift and unprovoked, while the defense cast doubt on the prosecution's depiction. The case draws international attention, as it is intertwined with a decades-old fatwa against Rushdie over his controversial novel, "The Satanic Verses."

