Left Menu

Stabbed in the Spotlight: The Rushdie Attack Trial Unfolds

The trial of Hadi Matar, charged with attempted murder of renowned author Salman Rushdie, has commenced. Rushdie is expected to testify against Matar, who attacked him on stage in August 2022. Defense argues against clear-cut prosecution, while Matar faces federal charges tied to a fatwa endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayville | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:03 IST
Stabbed in the Spotlight: The Rushdie Attack Trial Unfolds
Salman Rushdie

The trial concerning an alleged attempt on the life of acclaimed author Salman Rushdie has opened in New York, with the author expected to testify against Hadi Matar, the man accused of attacking him on stage last year. The incident left Rushdie seriously wounded, permanently blinding him in one eye.

Rushdie was scheduled to discuss writer safety at the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater when Matar allegedly charged 30 feet across the stage and assaulted the novelist. Matar, who pleaded not guilty, is charged with attempted murder, with federal charges also looming due to alleged terrorist motivations.

Prosecutors described the attack as swift and unprovoked, while the defense cast doubt on the prosecution's depiction. The case draws international attention, as it is intertwined with a decades-old fatwa against Rushdie over his controversial novel, "The Satanic Verses."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025