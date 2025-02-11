Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Lauds Sharad Pawar's Political Savvy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde commended NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar for his ability to maintain relationships beyond politics. Speaking at the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Shinde highlighted Pawar's influence, likening it to a 'googly' in cricket but praised him for his unwavering support in the state's development.

Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

During the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde applauded NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar for his adeptness in forging bonds across political lines.

Shinde, who took office in June 2022 after overturning the Uddhav Thackeray administration, expressed optimism that Pawar's 'googly' would never be aimed at him. Shinde cited both Pawar and national leaders for their role in Maharashtra's rapid development.

This prestigious literary event, hosted by the Pune-based NGO Sarhad, will take place in Delhi from February 21 to 23 under the stewardship of reception committee chair, Sharad Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

