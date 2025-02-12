Left Menu

Shifting Spotlight: Hollywood's Female Leads on the Rise

The University of Southern California's 2025 report reveals that, for the first time, more than half of the top 100 movies feature a female lead or co-lead, surpassing female representation in the U.S. population. However, representation for people of color in film declines. Additionally, record numbers tuned into the Super Bowl, Ed Sheeran's Bangalore street concert was halted by police, Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl, and Russell Brand is being sued over sexual abuse allegations in the UK.

The University of Southern California's latest report highlights a historic shift in Hollywood's gender dynamics. For the first time, over half of the top 100 films in 2024 featured a female lead, outpacing their representation in the U.S. Census. Despite progress for women, the report indicates a regression in the portrayal of people of color.

In sports news, an unprecedented 126 million viewers watched the Super Bowl on Fox, setting a record for the network. This figure includes audiences from multiple platforms, showcasing the widespread appeal of the National Football League event.

Elsewhere in entertainment, British musician Ed Sheeran saw his impromptu street performance in Bengaluru, India abruptly halted by local police, sparking frustration among fans. Meanwhile, rapper Kendrick Lamar captivated the Super Bowl crowd with his hit 'Not Like Us,' and Russell Brand faces a lawsuit over sexual abuse allegations in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

