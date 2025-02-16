Johannes Thingnes Boe: Biathlon's New Golden King

Johannes Thingnes Boe made history in the men's 10 km sprint at the World Championships on Saturday, becoming the most successful biathlete by surpassing the legendary Ole Einar Bjoerndalen. The Norwegian athlete claimed his 21st gold medal, leaving behind Bjoerndalen's record of 20 golds.

The 31-year-old Boe, who may retire at the season's end, still has races ahead to potentially add more titles. Marking the day as one of his best, Boe expressed joy, saying, "It feels amazing. What a fantastic day. Passing Ole Einar Bjoerndalen is a big milestone."

However, TV coverage controversy overshadowed Boe's win as live shots of his final target rounds were missed. This oversight drew criticism from Bjoerndalen, who is now a TV analyst. He remarked, "It was terrible. You cannot miss the big favourite in such a moment."

(With inputs from agencies.)