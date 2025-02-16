Left Menu

Johannes Thingnes Boe: Biathlon's New Golden King

Johannes Thingnes Boe achieved a historic 21st gold medal win at the World Championships, surpassing Ole Einar Bjoerndalen. Although planning to retire soon, Boe has further opportunities to secure additional victories at the current championships. The TV missed his final shots, drawing criticism from Bjoerndalen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 01:40 IST
Johannes Thingnes Boe: Biathlon's New Golden King

Johannes Thingnes Boe made history in the men's 10 km sprint at the World Championships on Saturday, becoming the most successful biathlete by surpassing the legendary Ole Einar Bjoerndalen. The Norwegian athlete claimed his 21st gold medal, leaving behind Bjoerndalen's record of 20 golds.

The 31-year-old Boe, who may retire at the season's end, still has races ahead to potentially add more titles. Marking the day as one of his best, Boe expressed joy, saying, "It feels amazing. What a fantastic day. Passing Ole Einar Bjoerndalen is a big milestone."

However, TV coverage controversy overshadowed Boe's win as live shots of his final target rounds were missed. This oversight drew criticism from Bjoerndalen, who is now a TV analyst. He remarked, "It was terrible. You cannot miss the big favourite in such a moment."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025