Experience the Magic of 'The Sacred Amritsar': A Vibrant Celebration of Art and Culture

The Sacred Amritsar festival returns for its third edition, offering a rich tapestry of music, poetry, discourse, and heritage in Punjab’s holy city. From February 21-23, the three-day celebration will feature performances, thought-provoking conversations, and cultural experiences, culminating in a grand finale on February 23.

The Sacred Amritsar festival is set to enchant art enthusiasts once more in Punjab's spiritual hub. Scheduled from February 21 to 23, the festival is organized by Teamwork Arts with Sleepwell, and aims to offer a rich confluence of music, poetry, and heritage exposition. It promises a unique cultural feast over three days at venues including Sarovar Premiere, The Partition Museum, and Gobindgarh Fort.

The festival opens with 'Ishq Hai, Ishq Hai, Ishq Hai' by storyteller Priya Malik and a musical tribute by Rehmat-e-Nusrat. Attendees can also look forward to engaging dialogues with authors like Navtej Sarna and Navdeep Suri, and historian Aanchal Malhotra, delving into Punjab's tumultuous history and heritage.

Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, emphasizes the festival's mission to honor Amritsar's rich history through diverse art forms. The lineup includes fusion performances, dramatized storytelling, and traditional music, finishing with an ode to Begum Akhtar by Malini Awasthi. Guided tours and culinary experiences further enrich this festival dedicated to art and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

