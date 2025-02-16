Maha Kumbh 2023: The Grand Confluence of Faith and Culture

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, marking it as a monumental celebration of faith and devotion.

Describing Maha Kumbh as a testament to India's enduring spiritual and cultural consciousness, Pradhan underscored the occasion's global significance. He emphasized that the event embodies the magnificence of Sanatan culture and devotion.

Earlier, Pradhan was in Varanasi for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam inauguration, an initiative focused on fostering education and cultural exchange. The 45-day Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, has already witnessed participation from over 50 crore devotees, according to official figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)