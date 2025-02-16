Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Kumbh Mela Management
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for alleged mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh Mela, demanding compensation for families of victims in road accidents. Yadav stressed the need for better management to prevent such accidents and accused the BJP of prioritizing political gain over public welfare.
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over what he described as mismanagement during the Maha Kumbh Mela. He demanded compensation for families affected by road accidents involving devotees traveling to the religious festival.
Yadav voiced concerns about the rising number of accidents, attributing them to driver fatigue caused by traffic congestion and poor event management. He criticized the BJP for failing to address these issues and emphasized the need for effective management to ensure safety.
Furthermore, Yadav accused the BJP of spending more on event promotion than on actual arrangements, suggesting that resources should be directed towards compensating victims' families. He also highlighted the BJP's alleged tendency to suppress negative news and downplay casualties, calling for transparency and accountability.
