Pope Francis Hospitalized: Concerns Rise Over Pontiff's Health

Pope Francis, 88, was hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection, missing Sunday blessings. Known for his rigorous schedule, the pope's health is under scrutiny after earlier hospital admissions. The Vatican confirmed his stable condition, urging rest and drug therapy, and canceled events through Monday.

Updated: 16-02-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:37 IST
Pope Francis, aged 88, was admitted to the hospital with a respiratory tract infection, where he spent a stable night after a hectic week dealing with bronchitis. The Vatican confirmed his condition is stable, with the pope engaging in reading and resting while undergoing unspecified drug therapy.

This marks the fourth hospitalization for the Argentine pope since 2013. The situation has sparked concerns about his health, especially given his rigorous schedule despite numerous health challenges. The Vatican has canceled all his engagements until Monday as a precaution.

The social media account @Pontifex, which represents the Pope, expressed gratitude for the public's prayers. While no specific infection type has been disclosed, bronchitis often precedes more severe conditions like pneumonia. Treatment varies based on infection severity, requiring rest and medical intervention.

