Unveiling Motherhood: A Unique Cinematic Journey in 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You'

Actor Rose Byrne brings to life an uncommonly raw portrayal of motherhood in 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You,' a film vying for distinction at the Berlin Film Festival.

Crafted by director Mary Bronstein, the movie captivates audiences by illustrating both the terror and wonder of being a mother. This insight is presented through Linda, a working mother played by Byrne, who faces life's unforeseen hurdles induced by a ceiling collapse in her apartment.

Director Bronstein, drawing on personal experiences, enriches the narrative, adding layers with close-up shots that provide a sense of suffocating intimacy. Enlivened by appearances from Conan O'Brien and A$AP Rocky, this film stands as a strong competitor among 19 entries for the festival's top honor.

