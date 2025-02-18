Left Menu

Unveiling Motherhood: A Unique Cinematic Journey in 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You'

Rose Byrne stars in 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You,' a film exploring the realistic, multifaceted experience of motherhood. Directed by Mary Bronstein, the movie uses intense close-ups to depict a mother's struggles and beauty while handling challenges. Conan O’Brien and A$AP Rocky also feature in this Berlin festival contender.

Unveiling Motherhood: A Unique Cinematic Journey in 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You'
Actor Rose Byrne brings to life an uncommonly raw portrayal of motherhood in 'If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You,' a film vying for distinction at the Berlin Film Festival.

Crafted by director Mary Bronstein, the movie captivates audiences by illustrating both the terror and wonder of being a mother. This insight is presented through Linda, a working mother played by Byrne, who faces life's unforeseen hurdles induced by a ceiling collapse in her apartment.

Director Bronstein, drawing on personal experiences, enriches the narrative, adding layers with close-up shots that provide a sense of suffocating intimacy. Enlivened by appearances from Conan O'Brien and A$AP Rocky, this film stands as a strong competitor among 19 entries for the festival's top honor.

