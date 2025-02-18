Ethan Hawke's Decade-Long Wait for 'Blue Moon': A Musical Odyssey with Richard Linklater

Acclaimed actor Ethan Hawke candidly discussed his prolonged wait to star in director Richard Linklater's latest film, 'Blue Moon'. Hawke, renowned for his collaborative history with Linklater, first received the script over a decade ago, but the director insisted on waiting until the timing was right.

'Blue Moon' competes at the Berlin Film Festival as a unique exploration of U.S. lyricist Lorenz Hart's life. Set during the first performance of the musical 'Oklahoma!', the film intertwines reality with fiction, portraying poignant, artistic moments that mirror Hart's unrequited understanding of love and loss.

Linklater, known for his methodical and patient approach to filmmaking, evokes the essence of a Rodgers and Hart song in this cinematic endeavor. Filmed in just 15 days, the project combines the intimacy of theatre with the narrative depth of cinema, challenging traditional film metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)