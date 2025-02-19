Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch's Emotional Journey in 'Thing With Feathers'

Benedict Cumberbatch was unexpectedly overtaken by moments of grief during his role as a widower in 'The Thing With Feathers.' The film is featured in the Special section of the Berlin Film Festival. Cumberbatch shared his emotional experience with journalists on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:30 IST
Benedict Cumberbatch's Emotional Journey in 'Thing With Feathers'
Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed being unexpectedly consumed by grief while portraying a widower in his latest film, 'The Thing With Feathers.' The actor expressed his emotional journey in a conversation with journalists during the Berlin Film Festival.

The film, a family drama, is participating in the festival's non-competitive Special section. Cumberbatch candidly described how the role got to him at unexpected moments, providing a deeper connection to his character's story.

At the film festival's press event, the British actor delved into the nuances of his performance, underscoring how such roles can often be both challenging and enlightening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025