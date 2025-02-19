Benedict Cumberbatch's Emotional Journey in 'Thing With Feathers'

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed being unexpectedly consumed by grief while portraying a widower in his latest film, 'The Thing With Feathers.' The actor expressed his emotional journey in a conversation with journalists during the Berlin Film Festival.

The film, a family drama, is participating in the festival's non-competitive Special section. Cumberbatch candidly described how the role got to him at unexpected moments, providing a deeper connection to his character's story.

At the film festival's press event, the British actor delved into the nuances of his performance, underscoring how such roles can often be both challenging and enlightening.

(With inputs from agencies.)