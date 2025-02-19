Left Menu

From Village Silhouettes to Hollywood Frames: The Cinematic Journey of Ravi Varman

Ravi Varman, renowned Indian cinematographer, began his unexpected career path after being inspired by an out-of-focus photo of his late mother. His journey took him from a Tamil Nadu village to joining the prestigious American Society of Cinematographers, showcasing his self-taught talent and inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 11:25 IST
From Village Silhouettes to Hollywood Frames: The Cinematic Journey of Ravi Varman
  • Country:
  • India

Ravi Varman, a leading figure in Indian cinematography, recalls the pivotal moment that ignited his passion for images: viewing an out-of-focus photograph of his late mother as a child.

This incident spurred a career that led him from rural Tamil Nadu to the esteemed American Society of Cinematographers.

Despite his humble beginnings and early struggles, Varman's story serves as an inspiration, illustrating how determination and unexpected opportunities can pave the way to international recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025