Jamia Millia Islamia Protests: Students Demand Revocation of Suspensions

Jamia Millia Islamia students gathered at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to protest the suspension of 17 peers for participating in campus demonstrations. Their demands include the revocation of suspensions and assurances against disciplinary actions for protestors.

Student organisations, including AISA, SFI, and AIDSO, joined the protest. The dispute originated when the university suspended two PhD scholars for leading an unauthorized rally last December, sparking claims of suppression from student activists.

Tensions escalated as students alleged police interventions and parent warnings of potential FIRs. The disciplinary committee's upcoming review of 'Jamia Resistance Day' protests underscores the administration's stringent approach since Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif's 2024 tenure began.

(With inputs from agencies.)