Ajith's Quiet Stardom: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Vidaamuyarchi'

Ajith, a renowned Tamil actor, is praised for his laid-back demeanor, as highlighted by co-star Regena Cassandrra, who worked with him on 'Vidaamuyarchi'. The film, set in Azerbaijan, showcases Ajith's character on a quest to rescue his wife. Released on February 6, the film received mixed reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:14 IST
Ajith
  • Country:
  • India

Ajith, renowned for his relaxed approach to stardom, has been praised by fellow actor Regena Cassandrra. Cassandrra starred alongside him in the action thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi', directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

The film draws inspiration from the 1997 American film 'Breakdown' and is set in Azerbaijan, following Ajith's character on a mission to rescue his wife from a mysterious group. The movie, which also stars Arjun Sarja, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian, is produced under Lyca Productions.

Cassandrra lauds Ajith's ability to navigate movie set challenges gracefully and recalls how he made the filming process comfortable for her. 'Vidaamuyarchi' opened to mixed reviews upon its release on February 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

