RSS Unveils New Tower Complex in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief J P Nadda, and other prominent leaders visited the RSS' newly inaugurated office complex in Delhi during a key conference. The event was attended by RSS head Mohan Bhagwat among other notable figures.

The new complex, Keshav Kunj, took eight years to complete, costing nearly Rs 150 crore. Built with contributions from over 75,000 donors supporting RSS ideology, this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant upgrade from the previous premises.

With modern amenities such as solar power and a health clinic, Keshav Kunj balances technology with traditional design. It features memorable spaces like the Ashok Singhal auditorium and ensures enough space for RSS activities and affiliates.

