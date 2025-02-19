Majestic Celebrations: Honoring the Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The 395th birth anniversary of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was commemorated across Maharashtra with grand enthusiasm. Cities across the state witnessed decorated pandals featuring Shivaji's images and statues as people honored the founder of the Maratha Empire with traditional fervor.

In Nashik, chants resonated throughout the city, celebrating Shiv Jayanti with two-wheeler rallies and a flower shower on a Shivaji statue from a helicopter. Replicas of historic forts contributed to the festive ambiance in the city.

Highlighting the celebrations, a 36-foot statue by sculptor Ram Sutar was unveiled in Nashik. Meanwhile, Latur hosted various programs, including a historical showcase at the home of assistant police inspector Dayanand Patil, illustrating significant moments of Shivaji's life with handcrafted exhibitions.

