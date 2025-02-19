Left Menu

Majestic Celebrations: Honoring the Legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated with enthusiasm in Maharashtra featuring rallies, decorations, and tributes. The celebrations included a new statue unveiling in Nashik and historical displays in Latur, showcasing warrior king's legacy and inspiring cultural events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:01 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
  • Country:
  • India

The 395th birth anniversary of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was commemorated across Maharashtra with grand enthusiasm. Cities across the state witnessed decorated pandals featuring Shivaji's images and statues as people honored the founder of the Maratha Empire with traditional fervor.

In Nashik, chants resonated throughout the city, celebrating Shiv Jayanti with two-wheeler rallies and a flower shower on a Shivaji statue from a helicopter. Replicas of historic forts contributed to the festive ambiance in the city.

Highlighting the celebrations, a 36-foot statue by sculptor Ram Sutar was unveiled in Nashik. Meanwhile, Latur hosted various programs, including a historical showcase at the home of assistant police inspector Dayanand Patil, illustrating significant moments of Shivaji's life with handcrafted exhibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

