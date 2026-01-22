Tragedy Strikes New Zealand: Devastating Landslides Cause Chaos
Landslides in New Zealand caused tragic loss of life and significant damage. Two people perished in a house slide in Welcome Bay; others remain missing after a second slide hit Beachside Holiday Park at Mount Maunganui. Authorities continue rescue efforts amid challenging weather conditions.
Landslides in New Zealand caused tragic loss of life and significant destruction on Thursday. At least two people were confirmed dead, with more potentially trapped in the aftermath of the disasters, according to officials.
The initial landslide struck a residence in Welcome Bay on the North Island at 4:50 a.m., resulting in two fatalities as two others escaped. Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed the recovery of the trapped bodies hours later.
A subsequent landslide at Mount Maunganui severely impacted Beachside Holiday Park, crushing vehicles and facilities. Rescue operations were underway, using trained dogs to locate any possible survivors within the debris. Authorities urged residents to adhere to safety guidance amidst the severe conditions.
