Tragedy Strikes New Zealand: Devastating Landslides Cause Chaos

Landslides in New Zealand caused tragic loss of life and significant destruction on Thursday. At least two people were confirmed dead, with more potentially trapped in the aftermath of the disasters, according to officials.

The initial landslide struck a residence in Welcome Bay on the North Island at 4:50 a.m., resulting in two fatalities as two others escaped. Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed the recovery of the trapped bodies hours later.

A subsequent landslide at Mount Maunganui severely impacted Beachside Holiday Park, crushing vehicles and facilities. Rescue operations were underway, using trained dogs to locate any possible survivors within the debris. Authorities urged residents to adhere to safety guidance amidst the severe conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)