Skyrocketing Demand for Ketaki Flowers on Maha Shivratri
The demand for Ketaki flowers has surged during Maha Shivratri in Odisha, leading to higher prices. Despite its scarcity, devotees flock to buy the thorny flower as its offering fulfills wishes. Mythology allows Ketaki's offering to Lord Shiva only on this auspicious day.
26-02-2025
As the auspicious Maha Shivratri unfolds, devout worshippers in Odisha are driving up the demand for the rare Ketaki flower.
This thorny blossom, priced between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, holds a unique significance in rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, particularly during this festival.
Mythology dictates that Ketaki is only offered during Maha Shivratri, and despite being cursed, it is believed to fulfill wishes, making it highly sought after.
