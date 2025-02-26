Skyrocketing Demand for Ketaki Flowers on Maha Shivratri

As the auspicious Maha Shivratri unfolds, devout worshippers in Odisha are driving up the demand for the rare Ketaki flower.

This thorny blossom, priced between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, holds a unique significance in rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, particularly during this festival.

Mythology dictates that Ketaki is only offered during Maha Shivratri, and despite being cursed, it is believed to fulfill wishes, making it highly sought after.

