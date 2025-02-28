Bihar Applauds Uttar Pradesh for Kumbh Success and Showcases Local Achievements

The Bihar Legislative Council Chairman, Awadhesh Narayan Singh, extended congratulations to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, which concluded recently.

During his address to the house marking the start of the budget session, Singh lauded the event as a significant symbol of cultural nationalism, noting the adept management of an immense influx of approximately 65 crore pilgrims. He emphasized that the accomplishment underscored India's leadership on a global stage.

In addition to praising the Maha Kumbh, Singh celebrated various achievements in Bihar, including Shivani Kumari's gold medal win in athletics, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's development initiatives, and the successful hosting of the 85th Presiding Officers' conference. He also highlighted the financial benefits received by 75 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

