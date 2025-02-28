Odia Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Uttam Mohanty

Renowned Odia actor Uttam Mohanty, revered for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema, was laid to rest at Bhubaneswar's Satya Nagar crematorium, drawing hundreds of adoring fans and industry swansongs. His son, superstar Babushan, ignited the funeral pyre amidst emotional chants as state officials honored the actor's influential career with a guard of honor.

Mohanty's demise occurred at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in a New Delhi hospital after fierce health battles. His passing marks a significant loss to the Odia film industry, where he acted in over 160 films, including powerful performances in 'Danda Balunga' and 'Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta'. The Odia film fraternity, including top leaders and co-star Aparajita Mohanty, gathered to pay respects.

Notable figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed deep sorrow and acknowledged Mohanty's lasting impact on cinema. Tributes flooded in from various dignitaries, recognizing his humble nature and monumental talent. His legacy lives on through his unforgettable films and the countless fans whose lives he touched.

(With inputs from agencies.)