Left Menu

Odia Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Uttam Mohanty

Renowned Odia actor Uttam Mohanty passed away in New Delhi, casting a pall of sorrow over the film industry. His last rites took place in Bhubaneswar, amidst heartfelt tributes from fans, celebrities, and dignitaries. Mohanty's illustrious career in Odia cinema left an indelible mark on the art world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:36 IST
Odia Cinema Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actor Uttam Mohanty
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Odia actor Uttam Mohanty, revered for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema, was laid to rest at Bhubaneswar's Satya Nagar crematorium, drawing hundreds of adoring fans and industry swansongs. His son, superstar Babushan, ignited the funeral pyre amidst emotional chants as state officials honored the actor's influential career with a guard of honor.

Mohanty's demise occurred at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in a New Delhi hospital after fierce health battles. His passing marks a significant loss to the Odia film industry, where he acted in over 160 films, including powerful performances in 'Danda Balunga' and 'Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta'. The Odia film fraternity, including top leaders and co-star Aparajita Mohanty, gathered to pay respects.

Notable figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed deep sorrow and acknowledged Mohanty's lasting impact on cinema. Tributes flooded in from various dignitaries, recognizing his humble nature and monumental talent. His legacy lives on through his unforgettable films and the countless fans whose lives he touched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025