Atiqa Mir: Breaking Barriers as the First Indian in F1 Academy

Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old karting sensation from India, has made history by becoming the first Indian and Asian to be signed by the prestigious Formula 1 Academy for its driver program. This move underscores her exceptional talent and rapid ascent in the world of motorsport.

The F1 Academy, a female-only racing series, has selected Atiqa for its Discover Your Drive Program, after recognizing her impressive performances on the karting circuit. She is one of only three drivers worldwide in her age category to be chosen, marking a significant milestone in her junior racing career.

With Formula 1 Academy's financial and technical support, Atiqa is set to participate in the Champions of the Future Academy Program Championship across Europe and the Middle East. Her achievement signals a promising future for female representation in racing and illustrates F1 Academy's commitment to nurturing young female talent.

