Left Menu

Atiqa Mir: Breaking Barriers as the First Indian in F1 Academy

Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old karting prodigy from Jammu and Kashmir, has become the first Indian and Asian to be signed by the Formula 1 Academy's driver program. Her rapid rise in motorsport is marked by her inclusion in the Discover Your Drive Program, representing a major milestone in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portimao | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:37 IST
Atiqa Mir: Breaking Barriers as the First Indian in F1 Academy
Atiqa Mir
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Atiqa Mir, a 10-year-old karting sensation from India, has made history by becoming the first Indian and Asian to be signed by the prestigious Formula 1 Academy for its driver program. This move underscores her exceptional talent and rapid ascent in the world of motorsport.

The F1 Academy, a female-only racing series, has selected Atiqa for its Discover Your Drive Program, after recognizing her impressive performances on the karting circuit. She is one of only three drivers worldwide in her age category to be chosen, marking a significant milestone in her junior racing career.

With Formula 1 Academy's financial and technical support, Atiqa is set to participate in the Champions of the Future Academy Program Championship across Europe and the Middle East. Her achievement signals a promising future for female representation in racing and illustrates F1 Academy's commitment to nurturing young female talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025