Shia-Sunni Unity Rises Amid Prayers for Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei

A funeral prayer for Iran's late leader Ayatollah Khamenei was held at Aligarh Muslim University with calls for Indian government condolences. The event highlighted Shia-Sunni unity and condemned international strikes that killed Khamenei. Indian opposition criticized the government's silence, urging better foreign policy actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 02-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 20:33 IST
The Aligarh Muslim University witnessed a somber gathering as members of the Muslim community paid their respects to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, through a funeral prayer. The 'Ghaibaana Namaaz-e-Janazza,' held under tight security, was marked by calls for the Indian government to extend official condolences to the cleric's family.

Speakers at the gathering emphasized Khamenei's role in uniting Shia and Sunni communities, asserting his martyrdom attracted sympathy beyond Iran. Former AMU Students Union president Salman Imtiaz highlighted Khamenei's historical support for India, even against its complex ties with Pakistan.

The funeral prayer came amid political ferment, with opposition leaders condemning the US-Israel actions that led to Khamenei's death and questioning the Indian government's muted response. Prime Minister Modi's calls with Middle Eastern leaders stressed the urgency for regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

