Mystery Surrounds the Death of Oscar-Winner Gene Hackman and Wife

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead at their New Mexico home. Friends reveal Hackman had been in declining health, while authorities investigate the deaths with no initial signs of foul play. Community safety assured by local sheriff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:51 IST
Legendary actor Gene Hackman (Photo source: Instagram @genehackmanofficial). Image Credit: ANI
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their New Mexico residence earlier this week, casting a shadow of mystery over Hollywood and beyond. The announcement of their deaths was confirmed by Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, who assured the community of their safety and confirmed no immediate signs of foul play.

In a heartfelt recollection, close family friends Daniel and Barbara Lenihan revealed Hackman's health had been noticeably in decline over the past few months. Speaking to People, Daniel noted that Hackman was 'essentially kind of home-bound,' with Barbara adding he's stopped enjoying activities like cycling. Their son Aaron acknowledged the efforts of Betsy Arakawa to keep Hackman active despite his ailing health.

While Hackman had withdrawn from public life since retiring from acting, the serene life at their New Mexico home seemed to have taken a tragic turn. The authorities are currently conducting a preliminary investigation and awaiting a search warrant. Mayor assurance has been given about community safety, though complete details await further investigation. Hackman is survived by three children from his first marriage to Faye Maltese.

