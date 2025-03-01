Karnataka CM Unveils Ambitious Plans for World-Class Film City in Mysuru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans for a state-of-the-art film city in Mysuru, emphasizing its potential to produce world-class films. Addressing the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, he called for cinema that promotes unity and human values, discouraging superstitions and inequality against a backdrop of technological innovation.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled plans for a world-class film city in Mysuru, set on 150 acres, during the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival at Vidhana Soudha. The initiative aims to bolster the state's film industry, fostering cinema that combines human values with cutting-edge technology.
Siddaramaiah highlighted the economic disparities plaguing society, urging filmmakers to address these through their work. He cited the legacy of Dr. Rajkumar, whose films were noted for promoting social harmony and warned against modern cinema's tendencies toward superstition and unconstitutional values.
With technological advancements like artificial intelligence reshaping the industry, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of realistic and solution-oriented filmmaking. He expressed hope that the film city will enhance Karnataka's status as a creative hub, encouraging films that positively impact society.
