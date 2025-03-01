Left Menu

Karnataka CM Unveils Ambitious Plans for World-Class Film City in Mysuru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans for a state-of-the-art film city in Mysuru, emphasizing its potential to produce world-class films. Addressing the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, he called for cinema that promotes unity and human values, discouraging superstitions and inequality against a backdrop of technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:24 IST
Karnataka CM Unveils Ambitious Plans for World-Class Film City in Mysuru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled plans for a world-class film city in Mysuru, set on 150 acres, during the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival at Vidhana Soudha. The initiative aims to bolster the state's film industry, fostering cinema that combines human values with cutting-edge technology.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the economic disparities plaguing society, urging filmmakers to address these through their work. He cited the legacy of Dr. Rajkumar, whose films were noted for promoting social harmony and warned against modern cinema's tendencies toward superstition and unconstitutional values.

With technological advancements like artificial intelligence reshaping the industry, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of realistic and solution-oriented filmmaking. He expressed hope that the film city will enhance Karnataka's status as a creative hub, encouraging films that positively impact society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025