Modi Joins Forces for Asiatic Lion Conservation on World Wildlife Day
During World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Modi toured Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighting conservation efforts. Modi chaired the National Board for Wildlife meeting and approved Project Lion funding. Initiatives include new wildlife centers and monitoring facilities to protect Asiatic lions, unique in Gujarat.
- Country:
- India
On World Wildlife Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a special visit to Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, the sole abode of Asiatic lions, to bolster conservation efforts.
Having spent the night at a forest guest house in Sasan, Modi conducted a lion safari alongside ministers and senior forest officials. He also chaired the seventh National Board for Wildlife meeting, comprising 47 members, including high-ranking officials and NGO representatives.
Under Project Lion, the central government has sanctioned over Rs 2,900 crore, aiming to safeguard these lions across 53 talukas in Gujarat. Efforts include establishing new wildlife centers, monitoring facilities, and a specialized hospital in Sasan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
