Rikant Pittie: Leading Delhi's Global Tourism and Business Pathway
EaseMyTrip CEO Rikant Pittie has been appointed Chairman of CII Delhi State for 2025-26. He aims to boost business growth and tourism in Delhi by focusing on digital transformation and industry-government collaboration. Pittie envisions Delhi as a global business and cultural hub.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, EaseMyTrip's CEO and Co-founder, Rikant Pittie, was announced as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Delhi State for the year 2025-26. This marks the first time a unicorn company's co-founder has attained this role, highlighting the significance attributed to Pittie's leadership potential.
As the newly appointed Chairman, Pittie intends to prioritize business growth, advocate for policy changes, and drive digital transformation. His leadership is also expected to significantly enhance collaboration between industry and government, creating a synergistic environment for Delhi's commercial sectors.
In his quest to boost Delhi's status as a hub of global tourism and culture, Pittie plans to implement large-scale tourism initiatives. By working closely with policymakers and business leaders, he aims to position Delhi as a dynamic, inclusive, and fast-growing city, while ensuring sustainability and technological leverage in the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NABARD Projects Odisha's 2025-26 Credit Potential at ₹2.52 Trillion
Uttarakhand Assembly Session Paves Way for Digital Transformation
DEV IT Secures Rs1.92 Cr Contract for GEDA's Digital Transformation
Tamil Nadu Assembly Gears Up for 2025-26 Budget Session
Uttar Pradesh Budget 2025-26: A Prosperity Push Amid Opposition Protests