Left Menu

Rikant Pittie: Leading Delhi's Global Tourism and Business Pathway

EaseMyTrip CEO Rikant Pittie has been appointed Chairman of CII Delhi State for 2025-26. He aims to boost business growth and tourism in Delhi by focusing on digital transformation and industry-government collaboration. Pittie envisions Delhi as a global business and cultural hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:20 IST
Rikant Pittie: Leading Delhi's Global Tourism and Business Pathway
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, EaseMyTrip's CEO and Co-founder, Rikant Pittie, was announced as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Delhi State for the year 2025-26. This marks the first time a unicorn company's co-founder has attained this role, highlighting the significance attributed to Pittie's leadership potential.

As the newly appointed Chairman, Pittie intends to prioritize business growth, advocate for policy changes, and drive digital transformation. His leadership is also expected to significantly enhance collaboration between industry and government, creating a synergistic environment for Delhi's commercial sectors.

In his quest to boost Delhi's status as a hub of global tourism and culture, Pittie plans to implement large-scale tourism initiatives. By working closely with policymakers and business leaders, he aims to position Delhi as a dynamic, inclusive, and fast-growing city, while ensuring sustainability and technological leverage in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025