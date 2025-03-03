Rikant Pittie: Leading Delhi's Global Tourism and Business Pathway

On Monday, EaseMyTrip's CEO and Co-founder, Rikant Pittie, was announced as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Delhi State for the year 2025-26. This marks the first time a unicorn company's co-founder has attained this role, highlighting the significance attributed to Pittie's leadership potential.

As the newly appointed Chairman, Pittie intends to prioritize business growth, advocate for policy changes, and drive digital transformation. His leadership is also expected to significantly enhance collaboration between industry and government, creating a synergistic environment for Delhi's commercial sectors.

In his quest to boost Delhi's status as a hub of global tourism and culture, Pittie plans to implement large-scale tourism initiatives. By working closely with policymakers and business leaders, he aims to position Delhi as a dynamic, inclusive, and fast-growing city, while ensuring sustainability and technological leverage in the process.

