Jharkhand Boosts Tourism with Heli-Shuttles and Glass Bridges
Jharkhand's government plans to enhance tourism by introducing a helicopter shuttle service and building glass bridges. These initiatives aim to connect religious destinations and tourist spots, with the 2025-26 budget focusing on these developments. Rising tourist numbers indicate the state's growing appeal, despite a slight decrease in domestic and international visitors in 2023.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to boost its tourism sector, the Jharkhand government unveils ambitious plans featuring helicopter shuttles and glass bridges. State finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore announced these projects during the budget presentation on Monday.
The initiatives include a heli-shuttle service connecting Ranchi to key religious sites like Deoghar and popular tourist destinations. Additionally, glass bridges will be constructed at prominent sites such as Dasam and Hundru Falls by the 2025-26 fiscal year. The budget also outlines the development of ropeways and eco-tourism circuits.
The surge in both domestic and international tourist inflows underscores Jharkhand's growing allure as a travel destination. Despite a dip in visitor numbers in 2023, the state's efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure continue to gain traction.
(With inputs from agencies.)