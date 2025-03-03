Left Menu

Jharkhand Boosts Tourism with Heli-Shuttles and Glass Bridges

Jharkhand's government plans to enhance tourism by introducing a helicopter shuttle service and building glass bridges. These initiatives aim to connect religious destinations and tourist spots, with the 2025-26 budget focusing on these developments. Rising tourist numbers indicate the state's growing appeal, despite a slight decrease in domestic and international visitors in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:36 IST
Jharkhand Boosts Tourism with Heli-Shuttles and Glass Bridges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to boost its tourism sector, the Jharkhand government unveils ambitious plans featuring helicopter shuttles and glass bridges. State finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore announced these projects during the budget presentation on Monday.

The initiatives include a heli-shuttle service connecting Ranchi to key religious sites like Deoghar and popular tourist destinations. Additionally, glass bridges will be constructed at prominent sites such as Dasam and Hundru Falls by the 2025-26 fiscal year. The budget also outlines the development of ropeways and eco-tourism circuits.

The surge in both domestic and international tourist inflows underscores Jharkhand's growing allure as a travel destination. Despite a dip in visitor numbers in 2023, the state's efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure continue to gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025