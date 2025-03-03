Jharkhand Boosts Tourism with Heli-Shuttles and Glass Bridges

In an effort to boost its tourism sector, the Jharkhand government unveils ambitious plans featuring helicopter shuttles and glass bridges. State finance minister Radha Krishna Kishore announced these projects during the budget presentation on Monday.

The initiatives include a heli-shuttle service connecting Ranchi to key religious sites like Deoghar and popular tourist destinations. Additionally, glass bridges will be constructed at prominent sites such as Dasam and Hundru Falls by the 2025-26 fiscal year. The budget also outlines the development of ropeways and eco-tourism circuits.

The surge in both domestic and international tourist inflows underscores Jharkhand's growing allure as a travel destination. Despite a dip in visitor numbers in 2023, the state's efforts to enhance its tourism infrastructure continue to gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)