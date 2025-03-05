Left Menu

The Maha Kumbh: A Grand Convergence of Faith and Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the spiritual, social, and economic significance of the Maha Kumbh at the Legislative Council. He emphasized the importance of direct participation and urged respectful dialogue in democratic forums. Adityanath expressed gratitude for the council's engagement on vital state issues.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Legislative Council, underscoring the spiritual, social, and economic impacts of the Maha Kumbh. He claimed only those who participated can truly grasp its significance.

Despite criticism during the event, he emphasized staying focused and valuing the dialogue in democracy. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he illustrated how perceptions of the event vary with individual perspectives.

Adityanath concluded by expressing appreciation for the council's meaningful discussions on state matters, highlighting the strength of dialogue in a democratic setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

