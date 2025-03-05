The Maha Kumbh: A Grand Convergence of Faith and Politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Legislative Council, underscoring the spiritual, social, and economic impacts of the Maha Kumbh. He claimed only those who participated can truly grasp its significance.

Despite criticism during the event, he emphasized staying focused and valuing the dialogue in democracy. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, he illustrated how perceptions of the event vary with individual perspectives.

Adityanath concluded by expressing appreciation for the council's meaningful discussions on state matters, highlighting the strength of dialogue in a democratic setup.

