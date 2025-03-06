Left Menu

Stella McCartney shows feminine power suits in office set at Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney drew her audience to an office building for her namesake label's winter 2025 runway outing on Wednesday, showing a feminine line-up of power suits with low waisted trousers and broad-shouldered jackets along with glittering eveningwear. Guests including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, actor Cameron Diaz and designer and movie producer Tom Ford were greeted on an upper floor with a sweeping view of the outskirts of Paris and a packet of sticky notes on their seats, which were arranged around desks, water coolers and hulking copy machines.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 00:19 IST
Stella McCartney shows feminine power suits in office set at Paris Fashion Week

Stella McCartney drew her audience to an office building for her namesake label's winter 2025 runway outing on Wednesday, showing a feminine line-up of power suits with low waisted trousers and broad-shouldered jackets along with glittering eveningwear.

Guests including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, actor Cameron Diaz and designer and movie producer Tom Ford were greeted on an upper floor with a sweeping view of the outskirts of Paris and a packet of sticky notes on their seats, which were arranged around desks, water coolers and hulking copy machines. Model Natalia Vodianova opened the show, wearing an all-grey ensemble -- a double-breasted jacket, paired with glossy boots that rose above the knees and matching gloves, her hair pulled into a neat ponytail. Adding texture, thick, hooded sweaters, jeans and suits embellished with tassles and elaborately draped minidresses followed.

"I was thinking the best of, the best of, the best of," McCartney said after the show, noting she sought to relay her label's day-to-night designs for her first show as an independent designer. McCartney, who famously does not use leather or fur, in January announced she was repurchasing LVMH's minority stake in her label, but continues to advise LVMH on sustainability matters.

"It's just always been the goal, always the dream, and it's the right time," she said of the split. For Wednesday's show, which featured pole dancers performing in sparkling leotards, McCartney said she wanted to put the spotlight on exotic dancing -- rather than exotic skins, the use of which has "just got to end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025