Left Menu

Rome woman makes daily pilgrimage to Vatican, hospital to pray for Pope

Clutching a bouquet of yellow roses, 79-year-old Carmela Vittoria Mancuso makes her way to Rome's Gemelli hospital each morning and later heads to St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in the evening to pray for the ailing Pope Francis. The pontiff, who is 88 and has been battling double pneumonia, was admitted to Gemelli on February 14 and has not been seen in public since.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:24 IST
Rome woman makes daily pilgrimage to Vatican, hospital to pray for Pope

Clutching a bouquet of yellow roses, 79-year-old Carmela Vittoria Mancuso makes her way to Rome's Gemelli hospital each morning and later heads to St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in the evening to pray for the ailing Pope Francis.

The pontiff, who is 88 and has been battling double pneumonia, was admitted to Gemelli on February 14 and has not been seen in public since. The Vatican said on Thursday that he had spent another "tranquil" night and was resting. The diminutive Mancuso, who has attended daily mass in the hospital chapel since Francis was admitted, travels by train to join the faithful in St. Peter's Square for a rosary prayer.

"I have been on a continuous pilgrimage," said Mancuso, noting that February 28 was particularly moving as she heard that the Pope had an "isolated breathing crisis." "I heard from others that (the Pope) had got worse. It was a moment of discouragement. I took part in the rosary where I was almost crying," she said.

Mancuso first encountered Pope Francis in December 2017 at Santa Marta House, his residence in the Vatican City. She shouted, "Greetings, Holy Father" as he greeted staff, and recalled that "as he made the toast, he turned around and said 'Thank you.'" Since then, Mancuso has attended weekly Wednesday audiences with Francis, offering him yellow roses that symbolically match the Vatican flag.

Originally from Calabria in the south but now living in the Rome neighbourhood of Monteverde, Mancuso walks down the cobblestones of St. Peter's Square for the evening prayer. Wrapped up in a coat and scarf against the late winter chill, she takes a seat in the front row to pray for the pope and the "tenderness, joy, and exultancy" that, in her view, made him special. (Editing by Keith Weir and Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025