Left Menu

2nd Cinevesture International Film Festival to be held from March 20-23

Industry Days, which takes place during the annual festival, is a pivotal forum that connects South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers, offering opportunities such as pitch competitions, panels, masterclasses, industry roundtables and networking events, they said.In its first edition, the Cinevesture International Film Festival showcased over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films.It was attended by stars like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Varun Grover, Rasika Duggal, Rashmeet Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:44 IST
2nd Cinevesture International Film Festival to be held from March 20-23
  • Country:
  • India

The second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) will be held in Chandigarh from March 20 to 23, the organisers announced on Thursday.

Building upon the success of the inaugural edition, which was held in March 2024, the festival will introduce CineV-CHD, an enhanced film market aimed at connecting filmmakers, investors, and distributors for Indian films in India and abroad. The market event, which includes programmes like Projects Market for Feature Films and Series, ProofPoint, CinéVault, InTheWorks Lab and Producer-Investor Workshop, will be held alongside the main film gala, a press release stated. The festival organisers also announced that they have partnered with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) to launch CinéV-IFFLA, a platform connecting South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers. ''The collaboration will feature curated South Asian stories during IFFLA Industry Days, alongside selected North American projects. Industry Days, which takes place during the annual festival, is a pivotal forum that connects South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers, offering opportunities such as pitch competitions, panels, masterclasses, industry roundtables and networking events,'' they said.

In its first edition, the Cinevesture International Film Festival showcased over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as shorts films.

It was attended by stars like Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Varun Grover, Rasika Duggal, Rashmeet Kaur, Hansal Mehta, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025