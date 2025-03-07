Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Maintains Peace Amidst Holi and Jumma Namaz Overlap

In the city of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, authorities ensure peaceful coexistence as Holi and Jumma Namaz overlap. With seven police companies deployed for safety, peace efforts include coordination between communities. Local police urge avoiding rumor-mongering and emphasize mutual respect and coordination to maintain harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:16 IST
In Sambhal, a city in Uttar Pradesh known for its communal sensitivity, authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure peace during the overlapping celebrations of Holi and the formal Jumma prayers on March 14.

In light of these significant cultural and religious events happening simultaneously, seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been strategically deployed across the city. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar announced these arrangements, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony and preventing unrest.

The local police have been vigilant on social media, encouraging the public not to fall prey to rumors. Peace meetings have been held to foster understanding and cooperation, ensuring both communities enjoy their celebrations with mutual respect and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

