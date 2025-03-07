Uttar Pradesh Maintains Peace Amidst Holi and Jumma Namaz Overlap

In Sambhal, a city in Uttar Pradesh known for its communal sensitivity, authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure peace during the overlapping celebrations of Holi and the formal Jumma prayers on March 14.

In light of these significant cultural and religious events happening simultaneously, seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been strategically deployed across the city. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar announced these arrangements, emphasizing the importance of maintaining communal harmony and preventing unrest.

The local police have been vigilant on social media, encouraging the public not to fall prey to rumors. Peace meetings have been held to foster understanding and cooperation, ensuring both communities enjoy their celebrations with mutual respect and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)