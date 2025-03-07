Jammu and Kashmir Steps Up Disaster Preparedness and Pilgrimage Safety

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has pushed for a Rs 15 crore budget allocation to monitor and mitigate glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and landslides. His budget speech in the legislative assembly highlighted the need for proactive disaster risk management due to increasing natural threats.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable communities with early warning systems and mitigation strategies. Additionally, under the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Programme (NLRMP), Rs 15 crore is designated for risk assessments and engineering solutions to stabilize precarious regions.

To further enhance regional safety and resilience, a Rs 39-crore Disaster Mitigation Fund has been established. Meanwhile, Abdullah also assured robust preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, focusing on boosting facilities, safety, and the local economy through improved coordination and support for local businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)