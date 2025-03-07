A Grand Union: Legal Luminaries and Political Stalwarts Attend Riya Rathi and Ashutosh Dhankar's Spectacular Wedding
Riya Rathi and Ashutosh Dhankar, both advocates, celebrated their wedding on March 2, 2025, at ICAR Convention Centre, New Delhi. The event was attended by prominent political figures and members of the judiciary, showcasing a convergence of India's legal and political elite. Performances by renowned artists added glamour to the occasion.
A grand wedding ceremony took place in New Delhi, marking the union of Riya Rathi, an advocate and founder of LatestLaws.com, with Ashutosh Dhankar, also an advocate. The event was organized on March 2, 2025, at the ICAR Convention Centre.
Notable political figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National President JP Nadda graced the occasion. The wedding saw the attendance of a multitude of judiciary members, such as sitting and former judges, adding a significant legal stature to the event.
The festivities were further enlivened by performances from internationally acclaimed artists, while the Rathi and Dhankar families expressed gratitude for the presence of so many distinguished guests who blessed the couple on their special day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
