Left Menu

A Grand Union: Legal Luminaries and Political Stalwarts Attend Riya Rathi and Ashutosh Dhankar's Spectacular Wedding

Riya Rathi and Ashutosh Dhankar, both advocates, celebrated their wedding on March 2, 2025, at ICAR Convention Centre, New Delhi. The event was attended by prominent political figures and members of the judiciary, showcasing a convergence of India's legal and political elite. Performances by renowned artists added glamour to the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:12 IST
A Grand Union: Legal Luminaries and Political Stalwarts Attend Riya Rathi and Ashutosh Dhankar's Spectacular Wedding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grand wedding ceremony took place in New Delhi, marking the union of Riya Rathi, an advocate and founder of LatestLaws.com, with Ashutosh Dhankar, also an advocate. The event was organized on March 2, 2025, at the ICAR Convention Centre.

Notable political figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP's National President JP Nadda graced the occasion. The wedding saw the attendance of a multitude of judiciary members, such as sitting and former judges, adding a significant legal stature to the event.

The festivities were further enlivened by performances from internationally acclaimed artists, while the Rathi and Dhankar families expressed gratitude for the presence of so many distinguished guests who blessed the couple on their special day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025